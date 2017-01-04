Library listings for the Jan. 6 edition

Registration for the following classes and programs, unless otherwise noted, can be made at the Southington Recreation Department at (860) 276-6219. Checks should be payable to Town of Southington. Pre-registration and payment is required. For more information, registration forms, or an activity schedule visit www.southington.org/recreation.

YOUTH MARTIAL ARTS—Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays from Jan. 9 to Feb. 18 at Leadership Martial Arts, 1156 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Plantsville. Class times vary by weekday and age group for 6-week introductory programs for children ages 4-12. Little Dragon program is open to ages 4-6; Karate Kids is open to ages 7-12. Cost is $69 per child and includes a uniform. Forms and info at www.southington.org/MartialArts.

KICKBOXING PROGRAM—Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays from Jan. 9 to Feb. 18 (Session I) or Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from Jan. 10 to Feb. 18 (Session II), at Leadership Martial Arts, 1156 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Plantsville. Class times vary. Kickboxing Program. Kick-Fit kickboxing fitness and self defense program for men and woman ages 14 and up. Cost is $99 and includes boxing gloves. Forms and info at www.southington.org/kickboxing.

TOWN-WIDE LITTLE LEAGUE/GIRL’S SOFTBALL REGISTRATION—Saturday, Jan. 21 or Saturday, Feb. 4, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Southington High School cafeteria. Open to Southington residents. The minimum age to participate is 5 years old as of Dec. 31, 2017. Fees vary by league; cash or check only. Parents should bring a certified birth certificate (with raised seal) and three forms of proof of residency. More infor at www.southington.org/LittleLeague.

ZUMBA CLASSES FOR ADULTS—Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 23 to March 27, 6:45 p.m.-7:45 p.m., in the Plantsville Elementary School gym. Open to Southington residents 18 and up. Cost is $70. Pre-registration and payment is required. More info and forms at www.southington.org/zumba.

ZUMBA KIDS CLASSES—Saturdays, Jan. 28 to Feb. 25, 9 a.m.-10 a.m. No experience needed. High-energy fitness parties with choreographed kid-friendly routines. Cost is $30 per child. Pre-registration and payment required. Info and forms at www.southington.org/ZumbaKids.

BUS TRIPS

For additional information and cost, visit www.southington.org/BusTrips. Payment is due at registration. All trips are non-smoking and non-alcoholic. Insurance is available. Trips depart from the commuter lot in Cheshire on Route 10, close to the I-691. Checks should be made payable to Town of Southington. Contact the Recreation Dept at (860) 276-6219.

March

March 11, Maple Sugaring in the Berkshires, $104

March 31-April 2, Washington D.C., $324-$538

April

April 22, 9/11 Memorial, Museum & Observatory, $138

April 29, Cubs vs. Red Sox at Fenway Park, $154

May

May 6, Bronx Zoo, $84-$94

May 27-29, Bar Harbor & Acadia National Park, $404-$804

June

June 14-16, Cape May, NJ, $560-$704

June 17, Erie Canal Cruise, $148

July

July 15, Baseball Hall of Fame – Cooperstown, NY, $114

July 16, Yankees vs. Red Sox at Fenway Park, $154

July 26-28, Niagara Falls, NY, $404-$704

August

Aug. 5, Whale Watch – Plymouth, MA, $104

Aug. 13, Boston Pops by the Sea & Harbor Cruise, $140

Aug. 19, Saratoga Race Course, $94

September

Sept. 9, 9/11 Memorial, Museum & Observatory, $138

Sept. 30-October 1, NASCAR Racing at Dover Downs, $292-$534

October

Oct. 1, Vermont Fall Foliage, $144

Oct. 7-9, Montreal, Canada, $294-$674

Oct. 28, Salem, MA “Haunted Happenings”, $84-98

November

Nov. 23, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, $74

December

Dec. 10, Newport Holiday at The Breakers, $94

Dec. 15, Radio City Christmas Spectacular, $TBD