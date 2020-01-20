Junior Miss Southington seeks contesetants

The Junior Miss Southington Scholarship Organization is hosting its annual community service pageant on Sunday, April 26.

Competition categories are interview, talent (minimal), and on-stage question.

Ages run from age 4 to high school senior.

The pageant focuses on community service and tries to instill the importance of helping others and giving back to the community.

The pageant is open to any girl who resides in Connecticut.

Registration deadline is March 31.

For information, contact JoAnne Salerno at (860) 620-3221 or putinontheritz@aol.com.