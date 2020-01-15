Fire report for the Jan. 17 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following incidents between Monday, Dec. 23 and Sunday, Dec. 29:
Monday, Dec. 23
- 8:59 a.m., 141 Dunham St., Public service
- 9:15 a.m., 310 N. Main St., Ring or jewelry removal
- 9:19 a.m., Berlin Street & Berkley Avenue, Vehicle accident
- 2:40 p.m., 970 South Main St., Building or structure weakened
- 4:07 p.m., 235 Queen St., EMS call
- 4:08 p.m., 32 Muir Ter., Assist police
- 4:31 p.m., 46 Skiview Dr., Medical assist
- 5:17 p.m., I-84 Westbound, Dispatched and cancelled
Tuesday, Dec. 24
- 8:09 a.m., 310 N. Main St., Dispatched and cancelled
- 3:49 p.m., 499 Berlin St., Smoke detector activation
- 5:11 p.m., 1207 Mount Vernon Rd., Smoke detector activation
- 5:25 p.m., 44 Sheffield Pl., HazMat release investigation
- 6:04 p.m., 30 Darling St., Lock-out vehicle
- 6:04 p.m., 62 Kathryn Ln., Lock-out vehicle
- 11:05 p.m., 414 Buckland St., Medical assist
Wednesday, Dec. 25
- 5:41 a.m., 122 Peters Cir., Dispatched and cancelled
- 10:25 a.m., 31 Red Oak Dr., Smoke detector activation
- 954 p.m., 85 East Summer St., Vehicle accident
Thursday, Dec. 26
- 8:38 a.m., 34 Wilbur St., EMS call
- 8:45 a.m., 907 Sweetheart Path, EMS call
- 10:53 a.m., 65 Doe Meadow Ct., Carbon monoxide incident
- 11:38 a.m., 201 Woodruff St., Alarm system sounded
- 12:32 p.m., 23 Germania St., Assist police
- 2:00 p.m., 133 Dunham St., Public service
- 4:44 p.m., 271 Curtiss St., EMS call
- 5:09 p.m., I-691 Westbound & Meriden Waterbury Turnpike, Smoke scare
Friday, Dec. 27
- 12:47 a.m., 22 Masthay Cir., Carbon monoxide incident
- 10:20 a.m., I-84 Eastbound, edical assist
- 10:46 a.m., 3 Rethal St., Public service
- 6:31 p.m., 826 Queen St., EMS call
Saturday, Dec. 28
- 3:26 a.m., 113 Oakland Rd., Vehicle accident
- 4:06 a.m., 36 Wheeler Village Dr., Medical assist
- 10:22 a.m., 143 Winding Rdg., Water or steam leak
- 11:51 a.m., I-84 Eastbound, No incident found on arrival
- 8:27 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, Dispatched and cancelled
- 10:32 p.m., 230 Long Bottom Rd., Vehicle accident
- 10:53 p.m., 1783 Meriden Waterbury Tpk,, Citizen complaint
- 11:30 p.m., 272 Flanders St., Unauthorized burning
Sunday, Dec. 29
- 12:32 a.m., 261 Summit St., Lock-out vehicle
- 9:47 a.m., 1875 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Hazardous condition
- 11:38 a.m., 3 Darling St., EMS call
- 8:08 p.m., 4 Overlook Ln., HazMat release investigation
- 10:31 p.m., 34 Darling St.. EMS call