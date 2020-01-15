Fire, Listings

Fire report for the Jan. 17 edition

Southington Fire Department Headquarters
310 North Main Street, P.O. Box 289, Southington, CT 06489
(860) 621-3202

The Southington Fire Department announced the following incidents between Monday, Dec. 23 and Sunday, Dec. 29:

Monday, Dec. 23

  • 8:59 a.m., 141 Dunham St., Public service
  • 9:15 a.m., 310 N. Main St., Ring or jewelry removal
  • 9:19 a.m., Berlin Street & Berkley Avenue, Vehicle accident
  • 2:40 p.m., 970 South Main St., Building or structure weakened
  • 4:07 p.m., 235 Queen St., EMS call
  • 4:08 p.m., 32 Muir Ter., Assist police
  • 4:31 p.m., 46 Skiview Dr., Medical assist
  • 5:17 p.m., I-84 Westbound, Dispatched and cancelled

Tuesday, Dec. 24

  • 8:09 a.m., 310 N. Main St., Dispatched and cancelled
  • 3:49 p.m., 499 Berlin St., Smoke detector activation
  • 5:11 p.m., 1207 Mount Vernon Rd., Smoke detector activation
  • 5:25 p.m., 44 Sheffield Pl., HazMat release investigation
  • 6:04 p.m., 30 Darling St., Lock-out vehicle
  • 6:04 p.m., 62 Kathryn Ln., Lock-out vehicle
  • 11:05 p.m., 414 Buckland St., Medical assist

Wednesday, Dec. 25

  • 5:41 a.m., 122 Peters Cir., Dispatched and cancelled
  • 10:25 a.m., 31 Red Oak Dr., Smoke detector activation
  • 954 p.m., 85 East Summer St., Vehicle accident

Thursday, Dec. 26

  • 8:38 a.m., 34 Wilbur St., EMS call
  • 8:45 a.m., 907 Sweetheart Path, EMS call
  • 10:53 a.m., 65 Doe Meadow Ct., Carbon monoxide incident
  • 11:38 a.m., 201 Woodruff St., Alarm system sounded
  • 12:32 p.m., 23 Germania St., Assist police
  • 2:00 p.m., 133 Dunham St., Public service
  • 4:44 p.m., 271 Curtiss St., EMS call
  • 5:09 p.m., I-691 Westbound & Meriden Waterbury Turnpike, Smoke scare

Friday, Dec. 27

  • 12:47 a.m., 22 Masthay Cir., Carbon monoxide incident
  • 10:20 a.m., I-84 Eastbound, edical assist
  • 10:46 a.m., 3 Rethal St., Public service
  • 6:31 p.m., 826 Queen St., EMS call

Saturday, Dec. 28

  • 3:26 a.m., 113 Oakland Rd., Vehicle accident
  • 4:06 a.m., 36 Wheeler Village Dr., Medical assist
  • 10:22 a.m., 143 Winding Rdg., Water or steam leak
  • 11:51 a.m., I-84 Eastbound, No incident found on arrival
  • 8:27 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, Dispatched and cancelled
  • 10:32 p.m., 230 Long Bottom Rd., Vehicle accident
  • 10:53 p.m., 1783 Meriden Waterbury Tpk,, Citizen complaint
  • 11:30 p.m., 272 Flanders St., Unauthorized burning

Sunday, Dec. 29

  • 12:32 a.m., 261 Summit St., Lock-out vehicle
  • 9:47 a.m., 1875 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Hazardous condition
  • 11:38 a.m., 3 Darling St., EMS call
  • 8:08 p.m., 4 Overlook Ln., HazMat release investigation
  • 10:31 p.m., 34 Darling St.. EMS call

