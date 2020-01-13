Obituary: Richard ‘Dick’ Lee Spencer, 78

May 8, 1941-November 8, 2019

As his wife tells it, Richard (Dick) Lee Spencer, was for certain, a man who loved and was greatly loved by his wife, sisters, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and many friends. His loss is deep. He will be remembered as an exceptional husband and father, a very loyal and supportive friend, a hard worker and a man with a great sense of humor and wit.

During the early years of WWII, Dick was born to Rolfe Lee and Thelma (Riggs) Spencer. He had many nicknames, Beau, Boo-Boo, Porky, Dickie, Dee, Grandpa, Papa, etc. And, he gave almost everyone he knew a nickname, especially his family members. We often wondered where they came from, but when asked he always had a reason.

His teenage years framed his life in a positive way. Out of that time, he developed his passions in: football (NY Giants fan), cars from his ‘era,’ and music (hearing things in music most did not). Stories galore came from that time and he was quite a story teller and jokester.

As an adult he spent four years in the service of his country with the Air Force. Over forty years in the Spring business as a Quality Engineer, he worked with focus and accomplishment and built some long term friendships.

Dick and his wife, Terry, shared an enduring love, enjoying 42 years of marriage, raising their children and cherishing time together. They often vacationed in Maine. They made many trips to visit family In Pennsylvania. In 2009, Dick and Terry took a land-sea cruise to Alaska. And in 2012, they went on a 16 week cross country trip in their RV with their precious dog, Gordy (who died a few weeks before Dick), seeing sites and visiting friends and family.

Their church, Grace United Methodist, was a source of joy to Dick. He worked on many projects with his dear friends, Bill and Jennifer. He enjoyed talking, reaching out to others and making them laugh, including his Aunt Wanda and Pastor Carol.

This could be an endless story, talking about his interests in: cooking, fishing, photography (He took selfies before smart phones!), home remodeling projects, and coming up with unusual inventions.

Dick and his family are grateful for the care he received from the Veterans. During his year long battle with cancer he was treated with dignity and the best medical care possible. The last week of his life, Fisher House provided a ‘home’ for his family so they could be near to him.

Dick is loved and survived by his wife, Terry Allen Spencer. Sisters: Nancy and Donna Spencer. Children: Kelly (John) Terry, Robin Meisterling, Robyn (David) St. Denny, Gina (Brian) Shanley, and Jeremy (Kimberly) Walker. 16 grandchildren: Sarah (Jon), Darci (Rob), Amanda, Rachel (Eric), Erica (Maggie), Ryan, Jordan (Jeremy), Taylor (Paul), Jessica, Mackenzie, Kurt, Ashley, Paige (Nicholas), Evan, Colin, and Reagan. 6 great-grands (7 soon): Ryann, Leila, Weston, Vada, Theodore, Eloise and Piper. His in-law siblings: Jim (Pam), Kellie, Penny (Steve), and Missy (Dave). Cousins and nieces and nephew were also greatly cherished.

If you would like to make a donation in his name, the family has chosen our church:

Grace United Methodist Church, 121 Pleasant St., Southington, CT, 06489

Or a veteran’s cause:

The Fisher House CT (135F) , VA Connecticut Healthcare System (check to same; with VACT Fisher House GPF 9015 in memo line) ATTN: Amanda Salthouse, 950 Campbell Ave.,West Haven, CT 06516.

A Celebration of Dick’s life will be held at Grace United Methodist Church, 121 Pleasant St., Southington, CT, on Saturday, January 18, at 11 AM.

Blessings to all our friends and family for their love, kindness and support during this sad and difficult time. God is with us.