Hole in the Wall Theater holding ‘Our Town’ auditions

Hole in the Wall Theater will be holding auditions for their upcoming production, Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town,” which will be directed by Caleb Warner and produced by Mary Roane.

Auditions will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday Jan. 26, and Monday, Jan. 27, at the theater, 116 Main Street in New Britain. If needed, callbacks will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 28. The production is looking to cast 17 actors ages 16 and older.

Actors will read lines from the script during the auditions. According to officials, those looking to be cast must be willing to play multiple parts, and the role of stage manager will be open to a male or female actor.

Actors are asked to list any previous theater experience, and resumes are welcome. Actors who are cast will be expected to attend at least one work call to help build the set, at least one general meeting which is usually held on the second Wednesday of each month at the theater, and at least one performance of the current production, “The Road to Aracea.” Attendance to the strike of “The Road to Aracea” and “Our Town” will be mandatory for all cast members.

Rehearsals will begin on Sunday, Feb. 2, and will be held four days a week. “Our Town” will run for nine performances between Friday, Mar. 13, and Saturday, Apr. 4, with one performance at 2 p.m., on Sunday, Mar. 22.

Actors are asked to have a reliable source of transportation, and to list any and all scheduling conflicts when they attend the rehearsal.

Those looking for more information are encouraged to contact John Bosco by email, stormbosco@yahoo.com, or by phone, (860) 202-3534.

To learn more about Hole in the Wall Theater, visit them at www.hitw.org.