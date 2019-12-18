Police

Police blotter for the Dec. 20 edition

The Southington Police Department
69 Lazy Ln, Southington, CT 06489
(860) 378-1600

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Sunday, Dec. 8 to Wednesday, Dec. 11:

Monday, Dec. 9

  • Diane Brandi, 47, of 196 Old Colony Rd., Meriden, was charged with sixth degree larceny and sixth degree conspiracy to commit larceny.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

  • Mark Lauray, 51, of 701 South Main St., Waterbury, was charged with driving under the influence, evading responsibility, failure to display plate and failure to carry insurance card.
  • Marrero Rodriguez, 34, of 429 Washington Ave., Waterbury, was charged with sixth degree larceny.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

  • Christopher Main, 39, of 245 Whalley Ave.,was charged with sixth degree larceny.

 

