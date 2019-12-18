Churches announce Christmas service schedules

The following Southington Churches have announced their special service times for Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) and Christmas Day (Dec. 25):
Baptist
First Baptist Church
581 Meriden Ave, Southington
DEC. 24—6 p.m. Christmas Eve worship with Rev. Sharon Holt. Sanction will be fully decorated for Advent season. Will include music, scripture, the Christmas message and lighting of candles.
Central Baptist Church
1505 West St, Southington.
DEC. 24—6 p.m. Christmas Eve and candlelight service.
DEC. 25—7 p.m. Christmas day service.
Faith Baptist Church
243 Laning Street, Southington
DEC. 24—5 p.m. Christmas Eve service. All are welcome.
Catholic
Immaculate Conception Church
130 Summer St., Southington.
DEC. 22—6 p.m. Advent Confessions heard in English and Polish.
DEC. 24—4 p.m. Christmas Eve mass. 12 a.m. (midnight) Christmas vigil mass.
DEC. 25—7:30 a.m. Christmas mass (English). 9 a.m. Christmas mass (Polish). 10:30 a.m. Christmas mass (English).
The Church of St. Dominic
1050 Flanders Rd, Southington
DEC. 24—4 p.m. and 10 p.m. Christmas Eve Mass.
DEC. 25—8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Christmas Mass.
St. Thomas Church
99 Bristol St, Southington
DEC. 24—4 p.m. Christmas vigil mass. 12 a.m. Christmas midnight mass.
DEC. 25—10 a.m. Christmas mass.
Mary Our Queen Church
248 Savage St, Plantsville
DEC. 24—4 p.m. Christmas vigil. 10 p.m. solemn mass of Christmas. Please note — no 9 a.m. daily mass.
DEC. 25—10 a.m. mass during the day.
Holy Trinity Polish National Catholic Church
200 Summer St., Southington
DEC. 24—5 p.m. Christmas vigil mass.
DEC. 25—10 a.m. Christmas mass.
Episcopal
St. Paul Episcopal Church
232 Bristol St, Southington
DEC. 24—4 p.m. and 10 p.m. services.
DEC. 25—9 a.m. service.
Lutheran
First Lutheran Church
232 Bristol St, Southington
DEC. 24—3 p.m. and 7 p.m. service.
Zion Lutheran Church
531 Woodruff St, Southington
DEC. 22—8 a.m. worship, followed by cookie walk. Christmas Pageant at 10:15 a.m.
DEC. 24—family Christmas celebration at 3 and 4:30 p.m. Carols and candlelight vespers at 11 p.m.
Congregational
First Congregational Church
37 Main St, Southington
DEC. 24—5 p.m. Contemporary Christmas. Ceremony of Lights and Christmas message. 10 p.m. Candlelight communion. Note: All are wheelchair accessible.
Plantsville Congregational Church
109 Church St, Plantsville
DEC. 22—10 a.m. Chancel Choir will perform Pepper Choplin’s “Christmas Presence.”
DEC. 24—4:30 p.m. family Christmas service. 11 p.m. candlelight service.
DEC. 25—10 a.m. Christmas Day worship service.
Methodist
Grace United Methodist Church
121 Pleasant St, Southington
DEC. 22—10 a.m. Christmas Cantata.
DEC. 24—4 p.m. and10 p.m. Christmas Eve service.
Non-Denominational
Tabernacle Christian Church
1445 West St, Southington
DEC. 22—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Christmas service and meal.
Faith Living Church
20 Grove St, Plantsville
DEC. 20—7 p.m. Christmas service.
DEC. 21—5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Christmas services.
DEC. 22—9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Christmas services.
Note: All services will have special music, goodies, and coffee to share.
Is your religious community missing? To include your holiday services in future editions, please email the Southington Observer staff writer Sheridan Roy at SRoy@SouthingtonObserver.com at least two weeks prior to the event or call us at (860) 621-6751.