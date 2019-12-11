Police blotter for the Dec. 13 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations between Thursday, Nov. 21 and Wednesday, Dec. 3:

Thursday, Nov. 21

Stacey Wassil, 30, of 74 Derby St., New Britain, was charged with sixth degree larceny.

Friday, Nov. 22

Nicole King, 33, of 90 Kane St., West Hartford, was charged with sixth degree larceny.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Robin Cowles, 63, of 185 West St., Southington, was charged with driving under the influence and evading responsibility,

Sunday, Nov. 24

Theodore Casiano, 23, of 68 Ledgecrest Ave., New Britain, was charged with three charges of sale of narcotics and three charges of possession of narcotics.

Ariel Coghill, 22, of 166 Avalon Cir., Waterbury, was charged with interfering with officers and disorderly conduct.

Ariel Coghill, 22, of 166 Avalon Cir., Waterbury, was charged with second degree failure to appear.

Monday, Nov. 25

John Pappajohn, 57, of 12 Dogwood Dr., Danbury, was charge with second degree larceny.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Daniel Orama, 25, of 48 Craftwood Rd., Waterbury, was charged with three counts of second degree failure to appear, one count of first degree failure to appear, and one count of failure to respond to infraction.

Michael Rossi, 33, of 1898 Brisbane Rd., Port St. Lucie, Fla., was charged with driving under the influence.

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Frank Bocompani, 27, of 16 Sampson St., West Hartford, was charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Greshkalee Leon-Figueroa, 21, of 1801 Thomaston Ave., Waterbury, was charged with sixth degree larceny.

Thursday, Nov. 28

Michael Spada, 47, of 51 Hamlin St., Middletown, was charged with interfering with officers.

Radowslaw Anders, 31, of 80 Nicholas Dr., Bristol, was charged with driving under the influence and failure to drive in proper lane.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Kyle Smick, 23, of 173 Lepage Dr., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Joseph Palazzo, 51, of 500 Darling St., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Sunday, Dec. 1

Joseph Palazzo, 51, of 500 Darling St., Southington, was charged with second degree harassment and second degree violation of conditions of release.

Monday, Dec. 2

Fatima Ramirez, 22, of 156 Hobart St., Meriden, was charged with sixth degree larceny.

Tuesday, Dec. 3