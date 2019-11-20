On to week two: Girls soccer is on a roll

SPENCER DREHER

STAFF WRITER

Southington girls soccer has not missed a beat since the end of the regular season, as they cruised into the Class LL semifinals. After the No. 1 Blue Knights received a first round bye, they won, 4-0, over No. 17 Amity and 3-0 over No. 9 New Canaan.

“We have been focused on one game at a time,” coach Mike Linehan said. “At this time of the season, our training program is very specific and repetitious. As a result, we hope to be more consistent on game days.”

Southington played No. 5 Ridgefield on Tuesday for a spot in the state finals, which are tomorrow. The Knights are trying to make it to the finals for the second time in program history, the other time coming in 2002, when they were co-champions with Fairfield after a 0-0 tie.

If Southington reaches the championship game, visit content.ciacsports.com /tc for game site, time, and other information.

Here is how Southington made it to the semifinals:

Win over Amity

The Knights went undefeated this year but they were especially problematic for teams when they scored early, which was the case against Amity. The Knights got on the board quickly against the Spartans on a goal by Abby Sowa, assisted by Jessica Carr.

Southington also scored right away after halftime, as Emma Panarella scored off a Maya Wroblewski assist to make the lead 2-0. Allison Carr scored next off a Sowa assist, and finally, Allison found Jessica Carr for the fourth and final goal. Marisa Imme also just missed one off the crossbar to begin the second half.

Southington outshot Amity 15-2. Emily Eigo picked up two saves in the shutout win.

Win over New Canaan

New Canaan made it tough for Southington to score in the first half, as the game was scoreless at halftime. But Allison Carr found the net again for the Knights in the second half for the 1-0 lead.

Sowa would also score her second goal of the postseason on a penalty kick, and Imme added the dagger to the Rams’ season later in the 3-0 win. Morgan Hubert and Jessica Carr each had an assist.

“We were unsettled in the first half and started the second half with the intent to hold more possession and play in behind their defense,” Linehan said.

Southington again dominated in possession and outshot New Canaan 11-4. Eigo had four saves in the shutout.

