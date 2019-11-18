Obituary: Ivan Cyr Jr., 79

Ivan Cyr Jr., 79, of Southington, beloved husband of Monique (Dumais) Cyr, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, November 12, 2019.

Born and raised in Frenchville, ME, he was one of nine children to the late Ivan Cyr, Sr. and Alma (Paradis) Cyr. He married his high school sweetheart, Monique in 1963, and settled in Southington where they raised their two daughters and was a dedicated parishioner of St. Dominic Church. “June” as he was known to many, was a member of the IUOE Local 478, having worked in the concrete industry for over 30 years for several area companies including White Oak, Valley Concrete and Suzio Concrete from where he retired. A family man through and through, June loved nothing more than taking 10 hour car rides back to his hometown to visit his relatives, and looked forward to being surrounded by everyone at their Sunday gatherings. A proud father and Pépère, he rarely missed being on the sidelines or in the audience at his girls’ events and achievements. June was a man of few words, but made up for it with his pranks and sense of humor that brought endless stories and laughter that will forever live on.

In addition to his wife, Monique, he leaves his daughters and sons-in-law, Maureen and Jason Cardone and Lisa and Sid Dalke; his adored granddaughters, Callyn and Cheyenne Dalke and Victoria and Elizabeth Cardone; his brothers, Jim, Paul and Fred Cyr and sisters, Rose Scalise, Terry Lacourse, Claire Pelletier, and Bea Ouellette; along with many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Patricia.

As June was “not a fan” of flowers, he may be remembered with contributions to the American Heart Association, 5 Brookside Dr., Wallingford, CT 06492.

Funeral services in celebration of June’s life will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m. at St. Dominic Church, Flanders Rd, Southington. He will be laid to rest privately. Family and friends may gather on Friday evening, from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.com