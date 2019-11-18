Obituary: Eileen Marie (O’Keefe) Ericson, 69

Eileen Marie (O’Keefe) Ericson, 69, of Southington passed away on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at John Dempsey Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of Richard J. Ericson.

Eileen was born on March 29, 1950 in the Bronx, NY, the daughter of Thomas C. and Eleanor (Cahill) O’Keefe. Eileen received her Master’s degree in teaching of Reading and Language Arts from Manhattan College. She started teaching at St. Philip and James School in the Bronx. When she moved to CT in 1976 she taught at St. Thomas School in West Hartford. She also taught at St. Thomas Catholic School in Southington. She then taught at Holy Cross School in New Britain for over 14 years.

In addition to her husband Richard, she leaves her daughter Kathleen Marie Orcutt and husband Kevin of Ivoryton and her son Robert John Ericson and fiancé Hillary Roy of Meriden, her cherished grandchildren Nathan and Owen Orcutt, her sister-in-law Eileen and brother-in-law William Fries. 3 nieces Suzanne Sawyer, Jeanne Brunink-Dunn and Jaime Odit, 2 nephews John Fries and Eric Fries, several cousins and many special friends. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister Noreen Dunn and her husband Warren.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at Mary Our Queen Church, 248 Savage St. Plantsville at 10 am. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Friday, Nov. 22nd at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington from 4-7 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Eileen’s memory to Franciscan Life Center, who coordinated the adoption of Eileen and Richard’s two children.

267 Finch Ave. Meriden, CT 06450