Obituary: Jessica (Livermore) Adams-Allan, 41

Jessica (Livermore) Adams-Allan, 41, of Southington passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife of Robert L. Allan.

Born December 20, 1977 in New Haven, she was the daughter of Jeffrey Livermore of FL and Lynda (Theiss) Curtiss of Wolcott.

Jess grew up in Southington and attended local schools. She was a realtor at William Ravis for many years. She was a dedicated hockey mom and was very involved with her daughters in 4H.

In addition to her husband and parents she leaves her children, Emily and Abby Adams both of Southington; two step-sons, Bobby and Nikolas Allan both of Southington; a sister, Sara Gobin and husband Dennis of VA; a niece Kendall Gobin and a nephew Colin Gobin.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16th, 10 a.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. Memorial calling hours will be Friday from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Smilow Cancer Hospital, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 06511 or Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com