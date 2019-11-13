Police blotter for the Nov. 15 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Friday, Oct. 25 to Saturday, Nov. 2:

Friday, Oct. 25

Dianna Brandi, 47, of 92 Old Colony Rd., Meriden, was charged with sixth degree larceny.

47, of 92 Old Colony Rd., Meriden, was charged with sixth degree larceny. Anthony Rivera, 36, of 662 Farmington Ave., Hartford, was charged with sixth degree larceny.

36, of 662 Farmington Ave., Hartford, was charged with sixth degree larceny. Gabriel Rodriguez, 23, of 1 Grove Ct., Waterbury, was charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Monday, Oct. 28

Jennifer Graziosa, 45, of 546 Main St., Southington, was charged with fifth degree larceny.

45, of 546 Main St., Southington, was charged with fifth degree larceny. Coral Valentine, 34, of 71 Williams St., Bristol, was charged with sixth degree larceny.

34, of 71 Williams St., Bristol, was charged with sixth degree larceny. Karina Ford, 21, of 95 Broad St., Plainville, was charged with sixth degree larceny.

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Nabeel Hamed, 23, of 70 New St., Naugatuck, was charged with possession of more than one half ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding.

23, of 70 New St., Naugatuck, was charged with possession of more than one half ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding. Thomas McCormick, 82, of 32 Muir Terr., Southington, was charged with violation of a protective order.

82, of 32 Muir Terr., Southington, was charged with violation of a protective order. Steven Flood, 28, of 148 Deckert Dr., Plantsville, was charged with sixth degree larceny.

28, of 148 Deckert Dr., Plantsville, was charged with sixth degree larceny. Steffon Sampson, 28, of 63 Peters Circle, Southington, was charged with risk of injury, disorderly conduct, second degree strangulation, and third degree criminal mischief.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Justin Cruz, 30, of 43 Chestnut St., Southington, was charged with pedestrian negligence, interfering with an officer, failure to notify DMV of address change, possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

30, of 43 Chestnut St., Southington, was charged with pedestrian negligence, interfering with an officer, failure to notify DMV of address change, possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Justin Cruz, 30, of 43 Chestnut St., Southington, was charged with failure to respond to an infraction.

30, of 43 Chestnut St., Southington, was charged with failure to respond to an infraction. Thomas McCormick, 82, of 32 Muir Terr., Southington, was charged with violation of a protective order.

82, of 32 Muir Terr., Southington, was charged with violation of a protective order. Thomas Smith, 34, 25 Mountain View Rd., Southington, was charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.

Thursday, Oct. 31

Kelly Krajewski, 32, of 40 Visconti Ave., Southington, was charged with second degree larceny.

Friday, Nov. 1

Arthur A. Currier, 37, homeless, was charged with three incidents of first degree failure to appear, two incidents of second degree failure to appear, and two incidents of failure to appear.

37, homeless, was charged with three incidents of first degree failure to appear, two incidents of second degree failure to appear, and two incidents of failure to appear. Michael Krebbs, 35, of 41 Bristol St., Southington, was charged with third degree criminal mischief, interfering with officers, violation of a protective order, disobeying an officer’s signal, reckless driving, and failure to obey a stop sign.

Saturday, Nov. 2