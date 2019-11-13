Knights are queens of the CCC West: Swimmers score 58 best times with 3 school records to win the title

SPENCER DREHER

STAFF WRITER

Southington swimmers posted 58 best times or scores. Three school records were broken, including one that was on the books since 1982.

Southington girls swimming went 8-2 in the regular season, but they might have saved their best for the CCC West divisional championship meet. On Nov. 6 at the Cornerstone Aquatics Center in West Hartford, the Blue Knights claimed the conference title in eight of the 12 events to win their second divisional championship in three years.

“The girls were elated, not just because we had won the meet, but because of what they had accomplished in doing so,” said Lady Knight coach Evan Tuttle. “Most importantly, they once again displayed outstanding sportsmanship, integrity and character throughout the meet.”

The Knights scored 321 points, with Hall being the next-closest at 278.

With a perfect, 5-0 record against conference opponents, Hall still has regular season bragging rights as the CCC West champions, but Southington earned the last laugh with 321 team points at the conference meet. Hall was the closest competitor at 278 points.

Andie Nadeau and Gianna Perugini paced the Southington scoring. They both took home a pair of conference titles for the Knights. Nadeau’s times in the 200 freestyle (1:58.4) and the 500 free (5:18.88) set new school record. Her time in the 500 free broke a record which had stood for 37 years.

Perugini took first in the 50 free (25.26) and the 100 free (56.12).

Up and down the roster, Southington athletes scored victories. Meghan Hammarlund won the conference title in the 100 backstroke (1:00.2), and despite placing second in the 100 butterfly, she broke the school record with a time of 59.52.

Three relay teams also took home the conference title for Southington. The 200 medley relay team of Hammarlund, Jenna Famiglietti, Maddie Symecko and Anny Moquete placed a winning time of 1:57.84. The 200 free relay team of Perugini, Nadeau, Emma Jekubovich, and Kendall Noonan won the conference title with a first place time of 1:45.34. Lastly, The 400 free relay team of Perugini, Jekubovich, Hammarlund and Nadeau took first place with a time of 3:47.85.

Symecko also placed second in the in the 100 backstroke in 1:02.85, while Famiglietti was the runner-up in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:14.10. Sarah Meade was also a runner-up, placing a time of 26.13 in the 50 freestyle.

Kelly Perrotti finished fifth overall in diving with a score of 172.25, while Lizzy Beaulieu finished right behind her with a score of 170.20.

The Knights will be represented in each event of the Class LL qualifying meet, which takes place tomorrow at 11:30 a.m. at East Hartford High School. From there, the top-24 swimmers from each event will move on to the Class LL finals, which are this Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. at Wesleyan University in Middletown.

“In the Class LL tournament, the size and scope of competition increases 300% from the conference meet,” Tuttle said. “While we are fortunate to compete in one of the more talented conferences in the state, the class tournaments extend beyond conference borders. We’ve already accomplished our first goal heading into LL’s, and that is to qualify in every single event. The team’s mission now is to advance as many to finals and then opens. We accomplish this by continuing to do what we have all season, and that is to work hard, drop time, and be the best versions of ourselves each day.”

