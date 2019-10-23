Field Hockey battles with their backs against the wall

By SPENCER DREHER

STAFF WRITER

After their best win of the season over East Catholic on Oct. 7, Southington field hockey has battled through three tight games that were each decided by a one-goal margin.

While the Knights came back from one goal down in the second half versus Conard, who were 6-1-2 heading into the matchup that resulted in a tie. They suffered a 1-0 loss later in the week to out-of-conference opponent, Hamden (3-7-2), which dropped them to 4-6-1 on the season.

Here is what happened:

Conard Comeback

OCT. 15—The Knights and the Chieftains went to halftime tied, 1-1. Jenna Sheehan scored her sixth goal of the season, which is second on the team.

Conard took the lead early in the second half on a goal by Izzy Mocadio, her second of the game. However, the leading scorer for the Knights, Maggie Ritchie, shined again. With about 15 minutes left in the game, Ritchie broke past the Conard defense on the left sideline and struck the back-right of the net to tie it at 2.

The game would go to overtime but neither team could prevail. Conard led in shots on goal, 14-6.

Kate Pryzbyliski recorded 12 saves while Abby Delgado added two of her own.

Loss to Hamden

OCT. 19—Demeri Carangelo of Hamden scored the only goal of the game in the first half as the Green Dragons took down the Knights last Saturday. The teams were dead even in shots on goal with each having 12.

Pryzbyliski recorded 11 saves in the tough loss, giving her 41 on the season. It was the first time this season she recorded at least ten saves in the back-to-back games.

Up next: The Knights were scheduled to play at Newington on Tuesday this week before hosting South Windsor on Thursday. They must win four of their five remaining games to qualify for the state tournament, which begins Nov.11.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Spencer Dreher, email him at SDreher@SouthingtonObserver.com.