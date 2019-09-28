Obituary: Nicholas D. Tiscione, 81

Nicholas D. Tiscione, 81, of Southington passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. He was the husband of Lorraine (Giglio) Tiscione.

He was born Jan. 3, 1938 in Waterbury, the son of the late Louis and Florence (DeLucia) Tiscione. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Nicholas owned and operated Hollywood Auto/Auto Brake Pro in Plainville, and also was a vice president in the electronic manufacturing field. He was a parishioner of St. Thomas Church.

Nick was a professional musician. He was a singer, guitar and piano player. He was also a member of the Waterbury Musicians Union. He played and sang at many functions in CT and New England. He belonged to the Men’s Society Club of St. Aloysius Church. He was a dedicated fan of the UConn Women’s Basketball team and the New England Patriots. His greatest accomplishment, that meant the world to him, was his family.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his children Christopher N. Tiscione and wife Gladys of Southington, Judith M. Palmieri and husband Michael of Broad Brook, his 3 grandchildren, Amanda Wonoski and husband Dustin, Allison Majewicz and husband Paul all of Enfield and Aaron Tiscione of Southington, his great granddaughter Reagan Wonoski. He also leaves his sister Eleanor Angelino of Bristol.

A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday at St. Thomas Church at 10 a.m. Burial will be with Military Honors at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be Monday at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. from 5-8 p.m. For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com