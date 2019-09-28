Obituary: Jerome ‘Jerry’ Dlugos, 83

Jerome “Jerry” Dlugos, 83, of Southington passed away on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. He was the husband of Ellen (Ludecke) Dlugos.

He was born in Southington on Oct. 29, 1935, the son of the late Joseph and Anna (Gura) Dlugos. Jerry was a building contractor and master carpenter. He was a parishioner of St. Thomas Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus.

In addition to his wife Ellen, he is survived by his six children Joseph Dlugos, Kevin Dlugos and wife Tracy, Mary Beth Whalen, Deborah Seitz and husband Dana, Diane Angelillo and husband Joseph and Paul Dlugos and wife Tamara all of Southington, 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, brothers William and Robert Dlugos, sisters Ruth Tortora, Dorothy Babon, Ann Marie Chalmers and Rita Bassett as well as many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Sept. 30th at 10 am at St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St. Burial will follow at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, Sept. 29th at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. from 2-5 pm.

