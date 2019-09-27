Obituary: Ryan John Buckman, 43

Ryan John Buckman, 43, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. He was born on November 10, 1975 in New Britain, CT.

He was a lifelong fan of the New York Giants and the New York Yankees and a graduate of Southington High School.

Ryan is survived by his mother Donna Savio; his sister Michelle (Buckman) Crowley and her husband John; his niece Isabella; his nephews Jack and Luke and several cousins, including Susan Bradley and her husband Greg, with whom he was very close.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 9:30 AM until 10:30AM at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol/Forestville then to St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave, Bristol for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM at followed by a procession to St. Mary Cemetery, Stanley St., New Britain.

Donations in his name may be made to: Hospital for Special Care, 2150 Corbin Ave., New Britain, CT 06053.