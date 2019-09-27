Obituary: Carolyn J. (McKenney) Mansolf, 68

Carolyn J. (McKenney) Mansolf, 68, of Southington, passed away surrounded by a circle of love on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at the HOCC in Southington. She was the loving wife of Robert Mansolf for 48 years.

Born in Southington on June 6, 1951 to the late Wilfred McKenney Sr. and Naomi (Grannis) Bailey, she had been a lifelong Southington resident.

Carolyn was a lifelong member of the First Congregational Church of Southington. She graduated with an Associate’s Degree in Secretarial Arts from Briarwood College in 1971. After raising her own family, she was self-employed as a home daycare provider for over 30 years. She loved family, friends, animals, bird watching, reading, quilting, playing cards, country music and the ocean. She will be remembered for tirelessly serving the community through volunteer work at church, Quilts of Valor and pulmonary rehabilitation advocacy at the Hospital for Special Care. Her sense of humor, love for others and passion for life will be remembered by all and sorely missed.

In addition to her husband Bob, she is survived by 3 daughters, Tammi Mansolf and her fiancé Steven Crow of Waltham, MA, Elizabeth Keene and husband Frank of Windham, NH, and Megan Goff and husband Bryan of Greenwich, CT; 3 grandchildren, Jeffrey and Kaitlyn Keene and Tyler Goff; and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 2 sisters, Patricia Stanish and Joan Morrison, and her brother Wilfred (“Ken”) McKenney Jr.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Carolyn’s memory may be made to the First Congregational Church of Southington, 37 Main St., Southington, CT 06489 or to the Hospital for Special Care Foundation, Pulmonary Rehabilitation Program, 2150 Corbin Avenue, New Britain, CT 06053.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at the First Congregational Church of Southington, 37 Main St., Southington. Burial will follow in South End Cemetery, Southington. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 from 4 – 8 p.m. at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.