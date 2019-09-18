Fire report for the Sept. 20 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following incidents from Monday, Aug. 26 to Monday, Sept. 2:

Monday, Aug. 26

12:17 p.m., 72 River St., Assist police or other government entity

1:20 p.m., 1875 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., HazMat release investigation

4:43 p.m., 27 Gallant Dr., HazMat release investigation

6:48 p.m., Spring St. and Summit Farms, Vehicle accident

8:17 p.m., W. Pines Dr. and West St., Vehicle accident

Tuesday, Aug. 27

6:02 a.m., 301 Queen St., Mobil, Lock-out Vehicle

10:56 a.m., 24 Carter Ln., EMS call, excluding vehicle

4:29 p.m., 180 West St., Unauthorized burning

5:17 p.m., 92 Cobblestone Dr., Smoke detector activation, no fire

5:28 p.m., 1244 Meriden Ave., Craft Kitchen, Vehicle accident

6:41 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident

8:07 p.m., 655 Queen St., Person in distress

Wednesday, Aug. 28

7:26 a.m., 14 South Rd., Alarm system sounded

12:01 p.m., 960 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Smoke detector activation, no fire

2:32 p.m., 949 Prospect St., Brush or brush-and-grass mix

6:18 p.m., I-84 Westbound on ramp, Vehicle accident

10:43 p.m., 257 Woodberry Hill Dr., CO detector activation

Thursday, Aug. 29

6:46 a.m., 57 Macintosh Way, Brush or brush-and-grass mix

8:30 a.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Alarm system activation, no fire

10:45 a.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Smoke detector activation, no fire

Friday, Aug. 30

7:31 a.m., Wolf Hill Rd. and West Center, Vehicle accident

11:27 a.m., I-84 Westbound, Passenger vehicle fire

11:38 a.m., Bristol St. and Eden Ave., Assist police or other government entity

12:13 p.m., 400 N. Main St., Paradise Pizza, Assist police or other government entity

12:53 p.m., 43 Academy St., Lincoln Lewis, Medical assist (EMS)

2:23 p.m., 45 Meriden Ave., Smoke detector activation, no fire

8:56 p.m., Pleasant St. and Woodruff St., Vehicle accident

10:19 p.m., Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Extrication of victim(s)

Saturday, Aug. 31

1:27 a.m., I-84 Eastbound exit, Vehicle accident

8:14 a.m., 45 Meriden Ave., Smoke detector activation

8:38 a.m., 1052 Meriden Ave., Assist police or other government entity

9:19 a.m., 201 W. Queen St., Smiths, Sprinkler activation, no fire

2:31 p.m., 150 Carey St., Search for person on land

2:37 p.m., 310 N. Main St., SFD Co. 1, Cover assignment, standby

7:34 p.m., 200 Main St., Dollar Tree, Electrical wiring-equipment

10:45 p.m., 139 Village Gate Dr., Smoke detector activation, no fire

Sunday, Sept. 1

1:32 a.m., 785 Queen St., Smoke detector activation, no fire

12:49 p.m., 262 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., EMS call, excluding vehicle

1:46 p.m., 495 Shuttle Meadow Rd., Vehicle accident

2:23 p.m., 271 Dunham St., Vehicle accident

3:50 p.m., 834 Glacier Way, EMS call, excluding vehicle

9:06 p.m., 1091 West St., Popeye’s, Vehicle accident

11:25 p.m., I-691 Westbound and Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident

Monday, Sept. 2