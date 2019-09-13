Obituary: Matilda ‘Tilly’ (Pacia) Kleszcz, 94

Matilda “Tilly” (Pacia) Kleszcz, 94, of Plantsville, passed away on Thursday Sept. 12, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Leo Kleszcz.

Born March 3, 1925 she was the daughter of the late Stanislaw and Katarzyna Pacia. She was also predeceased by a son Leo “Butchie” Kleszcz Jr.

She leaves behind her beloved cats Spook, Petie, Callie, her little red car and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In that order. Tillys favorite pass times were going to tag sales, reading, working around her yard, eating at Kizle’s and being involved in her church Holy Trinity PNCC. She especially enjoyed harassing her friend Father Joe.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday Sept. 17, 2019 from 9-10 a.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington. A mass will be held at the Holy Trinity PNCC at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be at Holy Trinity Polish Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the Holy Trinity Church PNCC, 200 Summer St. Plantsville, CT 06479.For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com.