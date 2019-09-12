Obituary: Daniel T. Zaccagnino, 73

Daniel T. Zaccagnino, 73 of Southington passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019 at his home.

He was born July 20, 1946 in Hartford, the son of the late Daniel T. and Mary (Pickett) Zaccagnino Sr.

Daniel is survived by a son, Brian Zaccagnino of Southington and Lauren Zaccagnino and husband Mackie Sanchez of Queens, NY; a brother, Robert Zaccagnino of Fairfield, a granddaughter Sasha Wiellette and two nieces, Jessica and Melissa Zaccagnino.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, 12 noon at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10-12 p.m. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com