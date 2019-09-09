Obituary: Howard J. Kane, 86

Howard J. Kane, 86, of Southington, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at home. He was the husband of Joyce (Grover) Kane, married in 1956 for 63 dedicated years.

He was born Aug. 16, 1933 in New Britain, the son of the late Robert and Anna (Cook) Kane. He was raised in Plantsville. He had retired as a tool and die maker and he served his country in the US Navy during the Korean War. He worked and volunteered his time to Company 2 fire department for 24 years. He and his wife spent many years camping at Witch Meadow campground and 20 years in Venice FL where he worked some more and made some amazing friends.

Besides his wife he is survived by his children, Robin Neagle (Jim) of Plantsville, Phil Kane (Agnes) of CA Maureen Nedjoika (Tom the big guy) of Plantsville, John Kane of FL, his grandchildren, Peggy Sims, Brendan Neagle, Ryan Nedjoika, Colin Neagle and Molly Neagle, Nicholas Nedjoika, Jamie and Jessica Kane and his 4 ½ great grandchildren and his side kick Riley. He also leaves his sister Margaret Nevelos (Guss) of Plantsville. He was predeceased by a brother Robert Kane and a sister Rita Emond.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Summit of Plantsville.

Please join us for a farewell at his resting place with full military honors which will be announced at a later date.