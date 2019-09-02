Applications underway for Bradley Trust grants

The Bradley Henry Barnes & Leila Upson Barnes Memorial Trust of the Main Street Community Foundation is inviting nonprofit organizations serving the Southington community to submit a letter of intent for capital projects, programs or initiatives that will enhance the health and wellbeing of Southington residents.

The proposed capital project, program or initiative must address one or more of the following identified community health and health care focus areas: access and affordability to health care; mental health and substance use; supports to meet the health and health needs of an aging population; better integrated health care (especially the integration of primary and behavioral health, including initiatives that promote a healthy lifestyle).

The minimum grant request for a capital item must be $50,000 and it must be used to enhance a current health related program that is available to the residents of Southington. Grant requests to support an initiative or program must be for a minimum of $25,000.

The deadline for submission is Sept. 13 at 4 p.m. Interested 501(c)(3) organizations are required to contact MSCF director of grants and programs Kate Kerchaert at (860) 583-6363 before submitting a letter of intent. Full guidelines, eligibility criteria and links to the online application are available online at mainstreetfoundation.org.

In addition, the Women & Girls’ Fund at MSCF is accepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations with programs serving women and girls in Southington, as well as Bristol, Plainville, Plymouth, Southington and Wolcott. Proposals are due by Sept. 13. Organizations serving men and boys in Bristol, Burlington, Plymouth, Southington and Wolcott are also invited to apply for a grant from the Men & Boys’ Fund at MSCF. Those proposals are due Sept. 6.

MSCF is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for both present and future generations in the communities served by encouraging and promoting gift planning, prudent stewardship of assets, effective grantmaking and community leadership. A nonprofit public charity, created by private citizens, the foundation works with donors in Bristol, Burlington, Plainville, Plymouth, Southington and Wolcott who wish to build permanent charitable endowments to support their communities. Since its founding in 1995, the foundation has provided over $17.3 million in grants and scholarships.