Blood drive to benefit local boy with rare disorder

Have you ever thought about what it would be like if your child needed blood transfusions every three to four weeks in order for them to live?

Southington resident Lucas Prado was diagnosed with Cooley’s anemia when he was 15 months old. He has been having blood transfusions every three to four weeks since he was diagnosed, and he is now 13 years old.

When a person has Cooley’s anemia, their body does not produce enough healthy red blood cells. Every time Lucas gets a blood transfusion, someone has saved his life because they donated blood.

“Giving blood is a simple sacrifice and one well worth making,” said officials in a press release. “Each pint of blood can save up to three lives.”

Blood is used for numerous reasons for people of all ages – premature babies, organ transplants, cancer patients, burn victims, heart patients, car accident victims—the list goes on. To save people’s lives, the blood must be on the shelves before it is needed.

“When you donate blood, you do it for the child with cancer, the accident victim, the premature baby,” said officials in a press release. “You also donate blood for people with the same blood disorder that Lucas has.”

The next United Way of Southington blood drive in honor of Lucas Prado will be Monday, Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the John Weichsel Municipal Center located at 200 N. Main St.

“There is no substitute for blood. When a patient receives blood, it was given in advance by a generous donor,” said officials in a press release. “Please consider making appointments at this blood drives in honor of Lucas. Donating blood is rewarding and will save lives. What better gift is there than that?”

To make an appointment go to redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).