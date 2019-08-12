Obituary: Verlie L. (Lovett) Coleman, 95

Verlie L. (Lovett) Coleman, 95, of Southington passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Sheridan Woods in Bristol.

Born January 1, 1924 in Forestdale, VT she was the daughter of the late Evan and Phylena (Noyes) Lovett.

She was employed by Sikorsky Aircraft for many years before her retirement.

She is survived by a daughter Jean Heitz of Florida; two grandchildren, Richard Heitz and wife Nikki and Denise Fremeau and husband Ted; two great-grandchildren, Alyssa Heitz and Shane Fremeau and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Richard Lovett and a sister Thelma Lovett.

Graveside services will be held in VT at a later date. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com