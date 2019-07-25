Obituary: Mary E. (Tormay) Regis, 84

Mary E. (Tormay) Regis, 84, of Southington, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019. She was the devoted and loving wife to her sweetheart, the late Andrew J. Regis, Jr. for 62 years until his 2014 passing. She was born in Peekskill, NY on April 16, 1935 to the late, George F. and Elaine J. (Dickens) Tormay. Growing up in New Britain, attending St. Mary’s Catholic School, she had been a longtime Southington resident.

After many years of service, Mary retired from the State of Connecticut, working at Wilcox Technical School in Meriden where she made many friends. After retiring, Mary was finally able to devote time to things that brought her the most joy, starting with her family. She was an avid gardener, expanding her garden with every new spring & summer. She loved to crochet, making countless afghans for wedding gifts, new babies and the Christmas bazaar church raffle as part of the Mary Our Queen Ladies’ Guild. She lovingly sewed outfits for holidays and other special occasions, handmade dolls and doll clothes for her children and grandchildren. Always thinking of others, she selflessly made gift baskets of food, candy wreaths, goodies and other items for several of her friends for the holidays.

Mary is survived by her four children: Andrew G. Regis and his companion Tamara Turner of San Bernardino, CA; Steven Regis and his partner, Dennis Thornton of Windham and special friend Zibby Sokolowski; Susan Ross and her husband David of Bristol and Judy Lunn and her companion Sal Sanford of Southington. She also leaves behind her six loving grandchildren: Brian Blachowski and his wife Callie of Jacksonville, FL; Cassandra Ross of Bristol, John Lunn of Southington, Marco Ross of Bristol, Melissa Lunn and her companion Don Fletcher of New Britain and Mary Lunn and her fiancé Ryan Lane of Bristol and her Great-Grandchildren, Aiko Lawrence, Emma Nelson, Avery Blachowski, Aurora Lawrence and Ava Lawrence, her very best friend of over 50 years, Lorraine Casarella and her dear friend, Lynette Michaud. She was predeceased by her brother, George K. Tormay, two infant sons, John and Brian Regis and an infant granddaughter, Kimberly Ross, and son-in-law, John P. Lunn Sr.

Mary’s kind, loving and generous nature will leave a void that can never be filled and is already dearly missed.

The family would like to give special thanks to her caregivers on North 4 and the ICU of the Hospital of Central CT, New Britain. Their gentleness & compassion will always be remembered.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. from the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville with a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Mary Our Queen Church, 248 Savage St., Plantsville, CT. Burial will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery, Southington. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at the Plantsville Funeral Home. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.