Listings, Police

Police blotter for the July 12 edition

by  •  • 0 Comments

The Southington Police Department
69 Lazy Ln, Southington, CT 06489
(860) 378-1600

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Tuesday, June 11 to Tuesday, July 2:

Tuesday, June 11

  • Andrea Alverides, 36, of 42 Prospect St., Terryville, was charged with sixth degree larceny.

Monday, June 24

  • Robert Creighton, 31, of 76 Fieldstream Dr., Waterbury, was charged with sixth degree larceny.
  • Cote Nadeau, 27, of 87 Bristol St., Southington, was charged with probation violation.

Tuesday, June 25

  • Padam Sidhu, 61, of 53 Aspen Way, Southington, was charged with driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, unsafe backing and improper stop.

Wednesday, June 26

  • Shawn Belden, 30, of 41 Hull Rd., Burlington, was charged with criminal impersonation and second degree forgery.

Thursday, June 27

  • John Starrs, 50, of 334 Blue Hills Dr., Southington, was charged with third degree child pornography, voyeurism, and disseminating voyeuristic material.
  • John Connor, 38, of 625 Queen St., Southington, was charged with first degree criminal trespass and second degree breach of peace.

Sunday, June 30

  • James Dorsey, 19, of 5 Linda lane, Windsor Locks, was charged with credit card theft and illegal use of a credit card.

Monday, July 1

  • Emily Laviolette, 34, of 1744 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct.
  • Brianna Pina, 25, of 2 Craig Ave., Southington, was charged with violation of a protective order and two charges of second degree failure to appear.

Tuesday, July 2

  • Alexander Fritz, 41, of 207 Mulberry St., Plantsville, was charged with driving under the influence.
  • Dean Freer, 27, of 298 Deerbrooke Cir., Southington, was charged with reckless driving and passing in a no-passing zone.

Leave a Reply