‘Good Ole’ Summertime’ event receives mixed reviews

By SHERIDAN ROY

STAFF WRITER

“Good Ole’ Summertime,” organized by the Merchants of Downtown Southington association, had stellar reviews from some, and poor reviews from others.

At the June 24 town council meeting, business owners from Center Street and surrounding areas expressed their opinions about the first-year event, which was held June 15.

The event offered a classic car show, story times, contests, music, sidewalk sales, games and more. Starting at 10 and continuing for eight hours on that Saturday, Center Street and Apple Alley were closed to traffic by police.

Pamela DePaolo, president of DePaolo Furniture at 83 Center Street, said the street closure effected a large number of downtown workers’ business for the day.

“Customers who would have tried to access Center Street drove away after finding the street blocked off, and because of this, the Pepper Pot lost its entire breakfast business. Restaurants serving lunch lost most or all of their lunch business. Our store was quiet all day,” she said during public communication. “This represents thousands of dollars in lost wages, and customers unable to reach their destinations downtown.”

DePaolo said with the closure of both streets, 50 parking spots were lost. She said 250 to 300 vehicles could have come in and out of those spaces over the eight hour period.

“It’s normally a busy Father’s Day weekend Saturday, and the expectation of a certain amount of business’s traffic is disrupted,” she said. DePaolo asked that the town be more responsible when considering hosting an event that closes streets, suggesting a committee be formed of business owners and town staff to review the impact of the area before allowing events to close streets. “Please consider revising the way this is handled. Please provide more comprehensive oversight.”

Co-chair of the Merchants of Downtown Southington association Susan Urillo Larson said the intention of the event was never to hinder businesses.

“We wholeheartedly endorse a meeting to discuss protocols and procedures to ensure fair, equitable methods are put in place for closure of any streets in our town,” she said. “We don’t want to interfere with businesses—we want to bring business to town.”

The other co-chair Rob Flood said the event was a first go-around, and there is room for improvement as any first-year event will find. He compared the event to White Christmas in the Community, which has grown significantly over its four-year lifetime.

“Was this event as well-attended as I thought? No. But with White Christmas, in year two, it tripled. In year three, there were over 8,000 people who attended,” said Flood. “That’s how downtown merchants grow. That’s how our downtown area grows.”

Flood said there is ample municipal parking in downtown that customers could have used on June 15 to access businesses on Center Street.

“If you take an aerial view and you look at the amount of community parking the town supplies, it’s huge,” he said. “It far outweighs places like Collinsville or many other places on a per capita basis. We have a gold mine in downtown.”

Two business owners, Ryan Dumond of Goosehead Insurance and Theresa Molloy of Paul Gregory’s Bistro, spoke in favor of the June 15 event, and said business went well that day.

“You have to give a little to get a little,” said Molloy. “It’s an opportunity for people to see us and for us to showcase our business.”

Dumond said the event was an opportunity to highlight his business’s services to the community.

“Respectfully, I do understand it could be an inconvenience to some business owners,” he said. “However, I believe the pros outweigh the cons for the closure of the street since there was ample parking in downtown Southington and access to side streets and parking lots. I imagine the destruction of business would have been minimal.”

Both Flood and Urillo Larson said the association would be happy to work with the town and business owners for future event planning.

