Police blotter for the June 28 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations on their Facebook page from Saturday, June 8 to Sunday, June 16:
Saturday, June 8
- Nathan Hunter, 23, of 197 Allen Ave., Meriden, was charged with driving under the influence and operating an unregistered vehicle.
- Andrew Curran, 51, of 1260 Woodtick Rd., Wolcott, was charged with second offense of driving under the influence.
Sunday, June 9
- Parbattie Ramja, 37, of 43 Bateswood Rd., Waterbury, was charged with fifth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit fifth degree larceny.
- Rooplall Ramja, 40, of 43 Bateswood Rd., Waterbury, was charged with fifth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit fifth degree larceny.
- Christopher Kowaleski, 34, of 1506 West St., Southington, was charged with sixth degree larceny.
Monday, June 10
- Steven Kloss, 21, of 1 Deer Run, Plantsville, was charged with second degree breach of peace, second degree assault and third degree assault.
- Oneil Nadeau, 48, of 369 Lazy Lane, Southington, was charged with risk of injury, disorderly conduct, third degree assault and third degree strangulation.
Tuesday, June 11
- Fatmir Bregu, 18, of 17 Masthay Cir., Southington, was charged with third degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
Wednesday, June 12
- Michael Barracliff, 53, of 99 Dawn Ln., Southington, was charged with five counts of sale of narcotics and possession of narcotics.
- Geraldine Moreno, 27, of 101 Spring St., Hartford, was charged with first degree failure to appear.
Friday, June 14
- Daniel McLellan Jr., 51, of 125 Main St., Southington, was charged with three counts of failure to register as a sex offender.
- Jacob Perkins, 20, of 230 Blue Hills Dr., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct and third degree assault.
Sunday, June 16
- Shannen McMahon, 26, of 9 Camelot Ln., East Hampton, Mass., was charged with driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane and traveling too fast.
- James McCool, 52, of 710 Old Turnpike Rd., Southington, was charged with interfering with an officer, assault on an officer, third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.