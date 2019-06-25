Revaluation is underway for local homeowners

The appraisal firm of Vision Government Solutions, Inc. has been hired by Southington to perform the 2020 town-wide revaluation project as mandated by the State of Connecticut.

In the coming weeks, data mailers will be sent to verify property information. It is essential that all data mailers be returned. Over the next year, representatives from the appraisal firm will be verifying information currently on file with the town assessor’s office as well as visiting properties that recently sold, with open building permits, or known physical changes.

All Vision representatives will be wearing an identification badge and their vehicles will be registered with the Southington Police Department. Homeowners are encouraged to ask for this identification prior to admitting anyone into their homes. If a homeowner has a question as to the identity of a Vision representative, they may call the police or the assessor’s office for further confirmation.

For more detailed information concerning the revaluation process, contact the assessor’s office at (860) 276-6205.