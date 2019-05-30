Obituary: Richard G. Styring, 93

Richard G. Styring, age 93 of Middletown, CT passed away peacefully, May 21st, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Anita (Guyer) Styring.

Born in Hartford CT, the son of the late William Styring and Mary Dudac Styring, he was a graduate of Lewis High School class of 1944, and Lebanon Valley College class of 1954.

He enlisted in the Navy on Feb 1, 1944, serving in WW II on the Lliort Cruiser USS Oklahoma City, CL-19, and was honorably discharged in June 1946. When the Korean War began, he volunteered on June 30, 1950 and served on the Aircraft Carrier USS Princeton CV-37 until his discharge on Sept 31, 1951.

In addition to his wife he is survived by his brother, Robert Styring and Robert’s sons Matthew Styring, and Mark Styring all of Southington; four Step daughters, Lynn Poire of Sandbornton NH, Diane Kosicki of Wallingford, Tina Roy of Plantsville and Karen Roy of Cromwell; seven grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother, William and a nephew William III.

Memorial calling hours will be Thursday, May 30th at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington from 10-11 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com