Obituary: John A. LaPorta Jr., 70

John A. LaPorta Jr., 70, of Bristol and formerly of Southington passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Amberwoods of Farmington.

Born November 26, 1948 in Waterbury, he was the son of the late John F. and Madeline LaPorta.

John was a Veteran of the Vietnam War serving with the US Army and was a member of the American Legion Kiltonic Post 72. He was an avid horse racing enthusiast.

He is survived by four nephews, Richard, James, Marc and John Sklenka; a niece Jackie Sklenka and several great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Josephine Sklenka.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, 1 p.m. at St. Dominic Church, 1050 Flanders Rd., Southington. Burial with military honors will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be prior to the Mass from 11:30-12:30 p.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington.

