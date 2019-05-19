Phil Mazzatti named Grand Knight of the year

The Connecticut Chapter of the Knights of Columbus held its annual dinner at Hartford’s Marriott Hotel and named Southington’s Council 15 Grand Knight Phil Mazzatti its Grand Knight of the Year.

The prestigious award recognizes the Southington resident and Mary Our Queen parishioner for his dedicated and outstanding service to the Knights of Columbus.

Mazzatti, who lives with his wife Michelle and has two children, Thomas and Christina, joined the Knights in 2012, and integrated quickly into all aspects of the council.

“Phil joined, and three months later was in the Color Corps,” said district deputy Paul Sirois in a press release, who nominated Mazzatti for the award. “That’s an example of how immersed he became as a Knight.”

Citing Mazzatti’s participation at several events the Knights hold in Southington throughout the year, Sirois commented that he is there physically to support these things.

“That makes an impact on council members and participants, but what sets Phil apart as a Grand Knight is how detailed he is in laying out the plan for his council for the whole year in advance,” said Sirois in a press release, “and his generosity with time and financial contributions for the good of the Knights.”

In becoming the first Southington resident to be named Grand Knight of the Year since 2004, Mazzatti joins Charlie Sullivan as honorees from Council 15, whose membership numbers over 175.

Mazzatti, who is in his second year as Grand Knight, was humbled and shocked at receiving the award,

“This was totally out of the blue,” he said in a press release. “I wasn’t expecting this.”

Mazzatti was chosen from a pool of Grand Knights from 180 councils spread across the state.

“Phil is always looking to advance the council and help the Knights grow,” Sirois said in a press release.

Mazzatti, a Utica, N.Y. native is a Eucharistic Minister at Mary Our Queen and is active in his faith.