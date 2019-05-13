Obituary: Jean L. Paradis, 87

Jean L. Paradis, 87, of Southington, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Village Green of Bristol. He had been the loving husband of the late Phyllis (Washburn) Paradis for nearly 62 years.

Born on Dec. 27, 1931 in Frenchville, Maine to the late Alfred and Modeste (Boucher) Paradis, he had been a longtime Southington resident.

Jean was a mason by trade. He owned several successful businesses including Connecticut Steele Erectors and Chuck Wagon. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and was wounded in the Korean War and was a Purple Heart and Silver Star recipient. He was a longtime parishioner of St. Thomas Church and was loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by three daughters: Lynn Rozanski of Southington; Desiree Gorske and her husband Robert of Plainville; Lee A. Blanchette and her husband Joseph of Farmington; 6 grandchildren: Kristen Cassile, Jessica Allen, Dana King, Matthew and Michael Gorske and Kayla Rozanski and 6 great-grandchildren: Brittnee Beebe; Kyle Graveline, Hunter and Emily Allen, Cillian and Maisie King; his brother, Philip Paradis and his wife Joan of MA and sister, Aline Marquis of Maine and his sister-in-law, Myrtle Cooley and brother-in-law, Kenneth Cooley of Lacona, NY and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by many brothers and sisters.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jean’s memory may be made to House of Heroes CT Chapter, 3000 Whitney Ave. Suite 233 Hamden, CT 06518.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St., Southington. Calling hours will be held an hour before the Mass from 9 – 10:00 a.m. at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. Burial will be held in the State Veteran’s Cemetery, Middletown at the convenience of the family.

