U.S. Army Private Dan Minton recently graduated from basic combat training at Fort Jackson, S.C.

The soldier completed an intensive 10-week program that included training in marksmanship, hand grenade employment, individual and team movement techniques, medical and communication skills, chemical, biological and nuclear survival, and physical fitness.

Minton is the son of Steve and Laura-Jean Minton of Plantsville. He is a 2018 graduate of Southington High School.