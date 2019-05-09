Four-part series to assist non-profit professionals

The Main Street Community Foundation is partnering with , in partnership with the Association of Fundraising Professionals Connecticut Chapter announced education opportunities available in 2019. The foundation will offer four web/audioconferences on topics of interest to enhance the development and knowledge of nonprofit board members, professionals and volunteers.

All sessions are offered at no charge to local nonprofits. The following offerings will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the MSCF offices at 120 Halcyon Dr., Bristol:

On Wednesday, June 26, Ashley Thompson will present “The Next Generation of Giving.”

On Wednesday, July 24, Brenda Asare will present “The Future of Philanthropy and Why Diversity Matters.”

On Wednesday, Aug. 28, Leah Eustace will present “Why You Need a Case for Support and How to Build One.”

On Wednsday, Nov. 20, Alizah Epstein will present “Multi-channel Storytelling to Amp Up your Fundraising and Other Campaigns.”

More info, including full session descriptions, is available at mainstreetfoundation.com.

Questions can be directed to Samantha Rajotte at (860) 583-6363.