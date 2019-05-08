Water main replacement to begin in Plantsville center; expect delays

The Southington Water Department’s West Main and South Main Street water main replacement project began Monday, May 6 and will continue for approximately three months. Work hours will be between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Officials say to anticipate traffic delays in the vicinity of Plantsville Center between those hours for the duration of the project.

Businesses will remain open during their normal business hours and public parking will be available. Call the Water Department at (860) 628-5593 with questions.