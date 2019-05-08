Kids listings for the May 10 edition

MAY 10-11

BRISTOL

MOTHER’S DAY CRAFTS. All day. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787, ext. 6.

SATURDAY, MAY 18

SOUTHINGTON

TOUCH-A-TRUCK. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Presented by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 72 and the Southington Recreation Dept. Climb into construction, military, emergency and other vehicles, face painting, music and more. Refreshments. Southington Drive-In, 995 Meriden Waterbury Tnpk., Plantsville. $4 for children (free for adults)

BRISTOL

STORYBOOK BALL. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Horse-drawn carriage rides, costume characters, activities inspired by classic children’s literature, dancing. Imagine Nation, 1 Pleasant St., Bristol. (860) 540-3181. ImagineNation.org.

SATURDAY, JUNE 15

BRISTOL

CAROUSEL T-SHIRT STENCILING. 1 p.m. Bring your children in along with a plain, white cotton t-shirt and discover the folk art of stenciling. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. Adults, $8. $5, children 2-14.

TheCarouselMuseum.org. (860) 585-5411.