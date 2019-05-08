Health listings for the May 10 edition

TUESDAY, MAY 14

SOUTHINGTON

AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE. 1 to 6 p.m. First Congregational Church, 37 Main St., Southington. 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), RedCrossBlood.org to schedule an appointment. Get a $5 Amazon gift card via email.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

NALAXONE (NARCAN) TRAINING. If you or someone you love is interested in being trained to administer Naloxone (also known as Narcan, the opioid reversal drug), send a confidential email to Megan at albanesem@southington.org. or a confidential voicemail at (860) 276-6272. This opportunity is funded through the Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, the State Targeted Response to the Opioid Epidemic mini-grant, and the Change the Script campaign.

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH INFORMATION. Mondays, 10:30 a.m. and Wednesdays, 5 p.m., Wheeler Clinic Senior Community Health Outreach Coordinator Justine Micalizzi will be available to offer behavioral health information and connection with services available for local residents. Southington Public Library, 255 Main St., Southington.

FREE BALANCE SCREENINGS. Sponsored by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. Appointments necewssary. Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave., Southington. (860) 378-1234.