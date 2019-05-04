Commentary: RSVP for the Vietnam vets ceremony on June 15

Memories, photographs, music of the past are all we have of the times of our lives, that remain in our hearts and minds, when life was simple and mellow. We live for the future, but wish to return to the past to hold and hug a loved one that is now only a memory.

On a recent trip to South Korea and Vietnam, I thought about the amazing veterans that fought at a young age in a place that was far from their homes and families. These young warriors gave a piece of their youth, never to come home the same. Some soldiers never returned home alive for they gave their life in a country that they were defending.

I thought of the Gold Star mothers and families who lost a piece of their hearts when they were told their son or brother was killed in action. I said a prayer in these countries for those who died and for the families who will never be able to mend their broken hearts at the loss of their loved one.

Lonely feelings and endless tear drops will forever be a part of their life as a result of their loss.

Looking at the once war-torn countries, the faces of the elderly that survived the war, the poverty that still exists years after the war, I could only think how lucky we are as Americans. We live in this country because of our veterans that fought to keep it free and safe from countries that want to change our ways of life.

As we approach Memorial Day, the Southington Veterans Committee wants to remember all those veterans who gave their life in defense of America. Memorial Day imposes a duty on all Americans to remember the sacrifice of our fallen heroes, and to reflect prayerfully on their military service.

The amazing work done on behalf of the voluntary members of the Southington Veterans Committee has provided outstanding service and resources to hundreds of veterans and their families. We have a great partnership within our community with some amazing people, organizations, and businesses.

The Southington Veterans Committee is a partner with the Vietnam Veterans Commemoration Commission. Along with our community partners, we will be honoring Vietnam-era veterans at a ceremony on Saturday, June 15, at 2 p.m., at Mary Our Queen Hall at 248 Savage St. in Plantsville.

Please contact the Southington Veterans Committee at (860) 276-6299 for further information. The deadline for registration to attend is Saturday, June 1.

The commemoration will providing Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pins to Commemorative Partners for dignified public presentations to living U.S. military veterans who served during the Vietnam War period as a lasting memento of the nation’s thanks.

Living United States veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time during the period of Nov. 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975, regardless of location, are eligible to receive one lapel pin.

John DeMello is a member of the Southington Veterans Committee. The committee can be reached at Town Hall, 75 Main St., by phone at (860) 276-6299, or by email at SouthingtonVets@southington.org.