Obituary: Joseph N. Racine, 66

Joseph N. Racine, 66, of Southington, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. He was the loving husband of Gail (Spencer) Racine for 44 years.

Joseph was born in Langely, VA on June 20, 1952, son of Roger Racine and the late Doris (Tatro) Racine. He was a 1970 graduate of Enfield High School and earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Southern Connecticut State College. Joseph went on to work for Pratt & Whitney for nearly 45 years. While working, he received his MBA from Albertus Magnus College. Joseph had a love for golf, the Boston Red Sox and most of all, his family.

In addition to his wife Gail, Joseph is survived by two sons, Dr. Jeremy Racine and wife Toni Wolfe of Seal Cove, ME and Matthew Racine and wife Ashley of Myrtle Beach, SC, his father Roger Racine and wife Ruth of Melbourne, FL, two brothers, Robert Racine of East Hartford, Gary Racine of Cape Coral, FL, brother-in-law, Norman Spencer of Vernon and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Joseph’s memory may be made to the Henry Low Heart Center at Hartford Hospital, ATTN: Fund Development, 80 Seymour St., P.O. Box 5037, Hartford, CT 06102 or at https://giving.hartfordhospital.org/tributegift.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 10– 12 noon at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. A memorial service will follow at 12:00 noon at the funeral home. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.