Grad party seeks volunteers, donations

High school graduation may still be a couple months away, but the volunteer “All Knight Grad Party” committee is already preparing the annual overnight party for graduates the night of the big day.

About 480 students are expected to graduate this year, and the AKGP committee hopes to raise $25,000 to help graduates celebrate their achievement with a night they’ll never forget. Students will party all night long at the high school with food, inflatable bounce houses and games, prizes, a DJ, hypnotist and much more, all followed by breakfast in the morning.

“After graduation, students all go their own separate ways,” said AKGP committee co-chair Dave Pestillo. “This is the perfect way for students to wrap up the year and celebrate with everyone from their class.”

In order to make this happen, AKGP relies on volunteers, fundraisers and support from local businesses to meet the financial goal.

“We’re about halfway to our goal right now because of the community supporting this endeavor,” Pestillo said.

There are tiers of donations this year: Knightrider ($100-249), bronze ($250-500), silver ($501-1000), gold ($1001-2000) and platinum ($2000 and up). Businesses who donate will be featured on the AKGP Facebook page.

“This is more than just a big party for the students. It can be a life-saving event,” said co-chair Michelle Pestillo. “Statistics show that the number of DUI related deaths and accidents on graduation night dramatically drop when communities have events like these.”

The Pestillos hope the community can continue showing support for the event.

“It helps keep students off the roads and in a safe place where they can have tons of fun, celebrate, and be with friends that they may not see again,” said Dave.

The committee is also seeking volunteers for the night of the party for various activities like managing the coat room, serving food, or guarding doors. Over 150 volunteers are needed that night.

To volunteer, visit signupgenius.com. Click the search bar, and enter the event’s email address: SHSAKGP@gmail.com. Volunteer shifts go from 8 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. and 12 a.m. to 4 a.m.

To donate, visit GoFundMe.com/SHS-2019-akgp. Follow along with updates on the SHS AKGP 2019 Facebook page.

For more information, email shsakgp@gmail.com. The next committee meeting will be in the SHS library from 7 to 8 p.m. on Monday, May 6.