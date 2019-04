Becky Nunn, right, judges Angelina Fazio’s “Frosty Paws” invention at the annual invention convention. Fazio, a fifth grader at Plantsville Elementary School, said that she wanted to invent something to keep pet owners hand’s warm during a walk outside in the cold. She figured out a way to velcro a disposable hand warmer to a dog leash.

Photos by JANELLE MORELLI