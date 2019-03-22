Southington fire poster winners announced

The Southington Fire Department announced the local fourth and fifth grade winners of the Connecticut fire prevention poster contest: fourth grader Megan Kasica from Kelley Elementary School and fifth grader Lilly Stoltz from Plantsville Elementary School.

Fire inspector Robert Hunt coordinates the event each year in cooperation with the teachers at the participating schools. All eight public and two private elementary schools are encouraged to participate.

The Connecticut fire prevention poster contest is for fourth and fifth grade students throughout the state to promote fire prevention and fire safety, with the theme of “fire prevention-everyone/ everyday.” The local first place winners’ posters are submitted to compete at county and state level. The county winners are invited to attend a special luncheon in their honor in March, at which the state winner will be announced.

The state winner will receive a check for $750. In addition, there will be a matching grant to the state winner’s school for $500. Approximately 30,000 students, from 130 communities take part in this annual contest.

The Connecticut fire marshals association, Connecticut department of energy & environmental protection, office of the state fire marshal, Connecticut fire chiefs association, state board of education, and the Connecticut fair plan, that represents the insurance industry, sponsor this event.

The winners, along with their families, attended an award ceremony at Southington fire headquarters on Jan. 29. Both first place winners received checks for $75. Kasica will receive an additional check for $150 from the Connecticut fire prevention poster committee for being Hartford county winner. Honorable mention winners received various gifts donated by local restaurants, businesses, and merchants.

In the press release, the Southington Fire Department thanked local sponsors: Apple Valley Bowling, Aziago’s Restaurant, Buffalo Wild Wings Restaurant, Cava Restaurant, Crazy Greek Restaurant, Family Pizza Restaurant, Fancy Bagels, Giovanni’s Pizzeria, Manor Inn Restaurant, Mission BBQ Restaurant, Moe’s Restaurant, Play It Again Sports, Renaldo’s Restaurant, Sassy Mama Sweets & Eats, Southington Shop Rite, Southington Fire Fighters Local 2033, and Spartan II Restaurant.