Fire report for the March 22 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following incidents from Monday, March 4 to Sunday, March 10:

Monday, March 4

12:48 a.m., 57 Old Turnpike Rd., Good intent call

1:11 a.m., I-84 Westbound, Vehicle accident

7:23 a.m., 84 Manor Rd., Power line down

9:49 a.m., 495 Shuttle Meadow Rd., Oil or other combustible liquid

12:03 p.m., 70 Church St., Power line down

8:19 p.m., 887 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Building fire

10:05 p.m., I-84 Westbound, Passenger vehicle fire

Tuesday, March 5

8:31 a.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident

6:59 p.m., 32 Summer St., Lock-out building

Wednesday, March 6

7:28 a.m., 9 Old Oak Ct., Arcing, shorted electrical

9:31 a.m., I-84 Eastbound, No incident found on arrival

10:27 a.m., 228 Hart St., Arcing, shorted electrical

2:16 p.m., 133 Bristol St., No incident found on arrival

6:02 p.m., 3 Darling St., Assist invalid

Thursday, March 7

7:52 a.m., 505 North Main St., No incident found on arrival

9:09 a.m., 77 Brookview Pl., Smoke scare, odor of smoke

11:14 a.m., 491 Darling St., Smoke detector activation

2:31 p.m., 1821 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Alarm system activation

6:12 p.m., 9 Knox Dr., Public service

11:48 p.m., South End Road and Brownstone Drive, Vehicle accident

Friday, March 8

9:28 a.m., 1845 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Smoke detector activation

1:46 p.m., 139 Farmstead Rd., Public service

3:14 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident

4:39 p.m., 169 Mount Vernon Rd., Assist police or other government

6:05 p.m., 408 Main St., Unintentional transmission

8:11 p.m., 408 Main St., Unintentional transmission

Saturday, March 9

2:23 a.m., 51 Oak St., EMS call excluding vehicle

9:58 a.m., 40 Berkley Ave., Cooking fire

3:14 p.m., 124 Berlin St., Smoke detector activation

Sunday, March 10

1:22 a.m., 1261 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., HazMat release investigation

8:03 a.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident

10:49 a.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident

10:53 a.m., 1132 Old Turnpike Rd., Vehicle accident

11:04 a.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident

11:07 a.m., 332 Summer St., Vehicle accident

2:13 p.m., I-691 Westbound, Vehicle accident

7:59 p.m., 60 Wheeler Village Dr., EMS call excluding vehicle