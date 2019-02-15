Former SHS football player signs with Sacred Heart

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

Former Southington standout Ryan Montalvo has made his college choice after a post-graduate season at the Trinity-Pawling School in Pawling, N.Y.

Montalvo, 5-foot-11, 190-pound safety, is headed to Sacred Heart University to play for head coach Mark Nofri. The Pioneers made the announcement on their football Twitter account Wednesday morning.

“I know that it’s going to be a great fit for him, I know his coaches liked him a lot,” said his former Southington coach Mike Drury. “He loved that school, so we’re excited for him.”

Montalvo played in all eight games for Trinity-Pawling in 2018 on offense and defense. He rushed for 161 yards and a touchdown on 37 carries, and he caught three passes for 20 yards. On defense, Montalvo had 35 tackles (20 solo, 15 assist) and a sack.

While at Southington, Montalvo was an All-CCC Division I West honoree during his sophomore, junior and senior seasons. As a senior, Montalvo rushed for a team-high 540 yards and scored eight touchdowns. On defense, Montalvo had 49 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Montalvo ran for 315 yards and six scores in five games as a junior before suffering a season-ending injury. He tallied 109 tackles (16 for loss) and four sacks in 12 games as a sophomore. Montalvo led the team in solo tackles (51) and interceptions (3) during that sophomore season.

Montalvo recorded 32 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 11 games as a freshman in 2014. He also scored a rushing touchdown. That Southington team went undefeated (12-0) and claimed the Class LL-Large Division state title. Montalvo graduated from SHS in 2018.

