CFGNB to hold business workshops

Following a highly successful first year, the Community Foundation of Greater New Britain (CFGNB) announced it will offer a second series of in-depth capacity building workshops in 2019 designed to help local non-profit organizations strengthen their boards and achieve greater impact.

The 2019 capacity building workshop series will offer a total of five workshops, beginning in February, with a focus on the development of strong boards of directors. The Community Foundation’s board of directors recently approved funding to support the training series, which will be led by Danosky & Associates of New Milford.

The now-concluded 2018 series of workshops, funded in partnership with American Savings Foundation and with additional support from the Hospital for Special Care, Jerome Home and Stanley Black & Decker, was an overwhelming success, said officials in a press release. The series expanded beyond its initial design to accommodate demand. Twenty organizations took part in an initial series of six workshops. An additional three workshops were later added, accommodating another 11 participating organizations.

“The demand for these workshops is a clear indicator that we are on the right track with what was offered,” said the director of community initiatives and program services, Joeline Wruck, in a press release. “It was gratifying to have participants tell us the workshop topics were relevant to their work and that the information was applicable and actionable within their organizations.”

Another positive outcome of the series, said Wruck, is that executive directors enjoyed having the opportunity to network with other non-profit leaders. This will continue in 2019.

The 2019 workshops are designed primarily for executive directors and board members. Space is limited. Each workshop can accommodate 15 non-profits based on two people from each organization attending. Participants will be selected through a competitive application process. Organizations may apply to participate in only one workshop, or up to all five. The series is not designed for municipal or quasi-governmental organizations. Volunteer-run organizations are eligible if they have a governing board of directors is in place.

The five workshops are: “The Charmain’s Role—How to Raise the Bar” on Feb. 19; “Help! My Board Is…” on March 30; “Financial Responsibilities of the Board” on April 17; “Evaluating the Board” on May 22; and “The Board’s Role in Fundraising” on June 13.

Complete workshop details are available in the application. All workshops will take place in New Britain and will be held from 8 to 11:30 a.m.

Organizations that attend four of the five workshops will be eligible to apply for a grant award of up to $2,000 at the end of the training sessions. The grant will support implementation of some aspect of what was learned from the sessions that will strengthen participating organizations.

Local non-profits based in or significantly serving Berlin, New Britain, Plainville and/or Southington are eligible to apply for the no-cost series of trainings. The application deadline is January 31.

To apply, visit www.cfgnb.org/requests-for-proposals/. For questions and additional information, contact Joeline Wruck at (860) 229-6018, ext. 307, or jwruck@cfgnb.org.