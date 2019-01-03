Obituary: Carolyn (Murdica) Heedick, 68

Carolyn (Murdica) Heedick, 68, of Southington, passed away peacefully on Dec. 29, 2018 following a brief illness. She was the beloved wife of David C. Heedick.

Born in Torrington, on March 8, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Domenic and Rosemary (Pascucci) Murdica of Waterbury. Prior to her retirement she had been employed by Timex and most recently by Stromberg Technologies.

In addition to her husband David, she is survived by a brother Francis Murdica and his wife Perri of Northfield, cherished nephews James Murdica and his wife Anne of Morris, Steven Murdica of Glastonbury, and her niece Kristen DeFamio and her husband Michael of Needham Ma., as well as two great nephews Jack and Charlie.

Memorial calling hours will be held on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019 from 1-3 pm at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington with a service at 2:30 pm.

