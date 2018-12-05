Holiday listings for the Dec. 7 edition

FRIDAY, DEC. 14

OTHER

96.5 TIC ALL-STAR CHRISTMAS. 8 p.m. Backstreet Boys, Gavin DeGraw, AJR. Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville. www.mohegansun.com

TCHAIKOVSKY’S NUTCRACKER. Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. Fisher Ballet Proudctions. Cheney Hall, 177 Hartford Rd., Manchester. $25, cabaret seating (includes free beverage) or $18, general seating. Children 12 and under, $12. (860) 647-9824.

SATURDAY, DEC. 15

BRISTOL

THE SHORELINE RINGERS 2018 CHRISTMAS CONCERT. 7 p.m. First Congregational Church, 31 Maple St., Bristol. Free will offering. Reception after the concert. Shorelineringers.org

SINGLES HOLIDAY HOUSE PARTY. Hosted by Singles Social Connections. Dress to impress. Optional $10 grab bag gift. BYOB. Gail’s, 35 Anthony Dr., Bristol. $10. Reserve. (860) 463-6906.

OTHER

12 BARS OF CHRISTMAS PUB CRAWL. 6 p.m. Foxwoods Resort Casino, Mashantucket. $10. Foxwoods.com

TUESDAY, DEC. 18

OTHER

DAVID ARCHULETA’S CHRISTMAS TOUR. The Warehouse, Fairfield.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 19

BRISTOL

HOLIDAY TABLE DECORATING WORKSHOP. 4 p.m. For kids. Learn how to fold napkins, etc. Free. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. www.bristollib.com. (860)584-7787 ext. 6.

THURSDAY, DEC. 20

BRISTOL

HOLIDAY CONCERT. 2 p.m. ‘Twas in the Moon of Wintertime: An Entwyned Early Music Christmas.” Selections from the 13th to 18th century. Take a Christmas journey through time. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

NOW thru DEC. 16

BRISTOL

SANTA LAND VILLAGE. Friday, Dec. 14 from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 15 and Sunday, Dec. 16 from 12 to 4 p.m. Live petting zoo and horse drawn wagon rides through park on Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. $1 per person. Hot chocolate for $1 per cup with additional flavors 50 cents per cup. Rockwell Park, Mrs.Rockwell’s Pavilion, Bristol. (860) 584-6160.

NOW thru DEC. 31

BRISTOL

HOLIDAY MINI-SALE. Held by the Friends of the Bristol Public Library. Sale features nearly-new, gift-quality books for readers of all ages, a large selection of children’s books, movies, music, and other holiday-themed items. New items added frequently throughout the run of the sale. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Manross Public Library, 260 Central St., Forestville.

NOW thru DEC. 23

OTHER

‘CHRISTMAS ON THE ROCKS.’ Theaterworks, 233 Pearl St., Hartford. www.theaterworkshartford.org